Police Investigate After Dallas Zoo Missing Leopard Is Found

(AP) — Dallas Zoo officials say they’ve found a missing clouded leopard after a daylong search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat’s habitat had been “intentionally” cut, police said.

The zoo tweeted Friday that the cat named Nova, who weighs about 20-25 pounds, did not appear injured and was found near her original habitat. The search had closed Texas’ largest zoo to visitors while staff and police combed the 100-acre grounds.

Police and zoo officials said they have reviewed surveillance footage but would not say what it showed or whether there were potential suspects.