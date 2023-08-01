Police Investigate Cardi B After Mic Throwing Incident

Police are investigating rapper Cardi B for battery after she threw a microphone at an audience member who threw a drink on her. That’s according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department statement to the New York Post. The woman allegedly hit reported the incident to police the next day.

Videos from the event show the 30-year-old rapper throwing the mic toward the audience after a person splashes liquid from a cup at her.

TMZ reports that before the incident happened, Cardi B and her DJ allegedly told the crowd to cool the singer down with water in the hot weather.