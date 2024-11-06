Police Investigate Fatal Shootings

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Cook Road near Beechnut Street in the Alief area. Three juveniles were shot in or close to a laundromat used by residents of the Tierra del Sol apartments. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for two persons of interest in their late teens or early 20s. Officers recovered one weapon from inside the laundromat.