A man is dead after an early morning targeted drive-by shooting in Northwest San Antonio. Police say at about 5 a.m. a man was returning to his home when a black sedan pulled up near the West French Place residence.

A person in the vehicle fired four shots and left the scene. The man ran to his house to warn family, when the vehicle returned and fired approximately 15 shots, hitting the man in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.