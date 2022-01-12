Police Investigate Vehicle Thefts From Edinburg Construction Site

Edinburg police are working to locate several vehicles stolen from a construction site – and the culprits who stole them. Thieves took off with four vehicles from a construction area near Richard Flores Stadium. Investigators say it happened sometime between late Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning.

Police are asking for your help in finding the missing vehicles – a gray 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a white 2006 Silverado flatbed truck, a Corn Pro 25-foot trailer, and a Haulmark enclosed trailer.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Edinburg Crime Stoppers line at 383-8477. You can remain anonymous.