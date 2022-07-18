Police Laud Actions Of Man Who Killed Indiana Mall Attacker

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison speak during a press conference at the Greenwood City Center in Greenwood, Ind., Monday, July 18, 2022. Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, after Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, opened fire with a rifle in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP) — Authorities say a gunman who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them before a shopper shot and killed him, was a 20-year-old local man who was apparently facing eviction.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference Monday that Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening. He says Sapirman continued shooting people until 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, shot and killed him.

Authorities say Dicken was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend and that he acted heroically. Ison says investigators are still trying to determine a motive, but that Sapirman’s relatives say he was facing eviction.