Police Lieutenant Is On Leave After Pedestrian-Vehicle Accident

An off-duty Houston police lieutenant is on administrative leave following a fatal crash early Thursday. Police say the crash at about 2:42 a.m. shut down the 610 West Loop near the Katy Freeway for several hours.

The officer who has 14 years on the force was on his way home from a night shift in an unmarked city vehicle when he struck a pedestrian crossing the highway near the Post Oak exit by the Galleria. A SUV traveling behind the police vehicle collided into its rear.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other major injuries were reported. The officer who is not yet identified will be on leave as an investigation continues.