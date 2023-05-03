NATIONAL

Police: Man Charged After Shot Fired At Memphis TV station

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
Jarrad Nathan, 26, appears in Shelby County General Sessions Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, May, 3, 2023. Memphis police said Nathan was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after a shot was fired into a Memphis television station on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

(AP) — The mother of a man charged after a shot was fired into a Memphis television station says he has faced mental health challenges for much of his life.

Police say a shot was fired on Tuesday but no one was struck at WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city. Police say a bullet fired from an “AR-style rifle” hit glass and a desk, but it wasn’t clear if it was fired intentionally. Crisis negotiators helped take the suspect into custody.

Memphis police say Jarrad Nathan was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Marsha McKinney told news outlets that Nathan, her son, has had mental health issues since he was young.

Texas Democrat Allred Says He’ll Run Against Cruz For Senate

Previous article

Hidalgo County Reminding Residents To Submit Evidence Of Storm Damage

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL