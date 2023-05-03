Police: Man Charged After Shot Fired At Memphis TV station

(AP) — The mother of a man charged after a shot was fired into a Memphis television station says he has faced mental health challenges for much of his life.

Police say a shot was fired on Tuesday but no one was struck at WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city. Police say a bullet fired from an “AR-style rifle” hit glass and a desk, but it wasn’t clear if it was fired intentionally. Crisis negotiators helped take the suspect into custody.

Memphis police say Jarrad Nathan was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Marsha McKinney told news outlets that Nathan, her son, has had mental health issues since he was young.