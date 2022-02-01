Police: Man In Custody In Colo. Over Alleged Threats To UCLA

FILE - Students sit on the lawn near Royce Hall at UCLA in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on April 25, 2019. University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats. UCLA took the step Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Officials say a man who allegedly made threats against the University of California, Los Angeles, has been taken into custody in Colorado.

A UCLA statement says officials are relieved that authorities have taken into custody the individual who made threats against some of the UCLA community on Monday. UCLA tweeted overnight that in-person classes were canceled Tuesday after a “concerning email and posting” were sent to members of the university community.

Authorities say 31-year-old Matthew Christopher Harris is being held in Colorado on state charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Harris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.