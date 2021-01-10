Police: Man Shoots 7 In Series Of Chicago-Area Attacks

(AP) — Authorities say a man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicago’s South Side and ended with his death in a shootout with police just north of the city. Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters that investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks. They began Saturday afternoon with the killing of a 30-year-old University of Chicago student in a parking garage in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He says 32-year-old Jason Nightengale went on to shoot people in a random apartment complex, a store and a car before heading north to Evanston, where he shot someone in a restaurant before police killed him.