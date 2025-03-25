Police Misconduct Allegations Topic Of Discussion In Austin

Lawmakers in Austin are discussing a proposal that would keep any police misconduct allegations that are not proven from being disclosed.

The legislation is before the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. The proposal would create a statewide policy that would keep misconduct allegations that weren’t sustained with sufficient evidence confidential. Right now, these “G-file” records are subject to local rules when it comes to confidentiality.

The Committee discussed the proposal Tuesday morning and took no action. The bill’s author, Senator Phil King of Weatherford, says he’s open to changing the language of his bill to address concerns raised in today’s hearing.