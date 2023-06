The cause of her death is still unclear but Weslaco police have identified the woman found lying in a bank parking lot as 37-year-old Mary Camille Krmzyan of Weslaco.

Officers were called to Plains Capital Bank off of I-2 near Border Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and found the woman dead.

Authorities are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to learn how Krmzyan died. Police have made no mention of foul play.