A group of ladies pray at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Nashville school shooter who killed three children and three adults spent months planning the attack. That’s according to a statement from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School last week. The shooter was killed by officers responding to calls for help. All three kids that were killed were nine-years-old.