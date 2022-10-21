NATIONAL

Police: North Carolina Rampage Began When Teen Shot Brother

Fred CruzBy 35 views
0
A woman stands before a photo of Raleigh shooting victim Susan Karnatz at a makeshift memorial at the Hedingham neighborhood. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

(AP) — Police say they believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother. Details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief provided to the city manager Thursday. The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting also included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began. Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.

 

Fred Cruz

Russian, Ukrainian Troops Gird For Major Battle In Kherson

Previous article

Report: Elon Musk Plans To Cut 75% Of Twitter Workforce

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL