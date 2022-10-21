Police: North Carolina Rampage Began When Teen Shot Brother

(AP) — Police say they believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother. Details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police chief provided to the city manager Thursday. The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting also included an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began. Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.