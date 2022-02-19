Police: Odessa Officer Fatally Shoots Gunman At Business

(AP) — Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer at a local business.

A police statement on Friday says 45-year-old John Michael Humphries died in the shooting Thursday. The statement says officers were responding to reports of a gunman at the business when they encountered Humphries.

Police say Humphries fired a shot inside the business, then shot at an officer approaching the business who returned fire, killing Humphries. The name of the officer, who is now on paid leave, was not released.