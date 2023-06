A Gatesville police officer was arrested on Wednesday for what is being called an off-duty incident.

Authorities said the officer was taken into custody by police in Copperas Cove, but did not give any other details. The unidentified officer has been place on unpaid leave, and their access to the department has been revoked for the time being.

This is the second day in a row that an outside officer has been arrested in Coryell County.