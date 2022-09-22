Police Officer Injured In Struggle, Shots Fired

A law enforcement officer was injured in Austin Thursday morning during an altercation involving gunshots. Earlier reports said the officer worked for the Austin Police Department, but the department has now confirmed it is was not one of their officers who was hurt.

KVUE-TV reports the officer engaged in a struggle with a burglary suspect during which three gunshots were heard. It remains unclear who fired the shots. The suspect fled the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.