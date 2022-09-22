TEXAS

Police Officer Injured In Struggle, Shots Fired

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

A law enforcement officer was injured in Austin Thursday morning during an altercation involving gunshots. Earlier reports said the officer worked for the Austin Police Department, but the department has now confirmed it is was not one of their officers who was hurt.

KVUE-TV reports the officer engaged in a struggle with a burglary suspect during which three gunshots were heard. It remains unclear who fired the shots. The suspect fled the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alex Jones Testifies In Trial Over His Sandy Hook Hoax Lies

Previous article

Suspect In Death Of Man, Child Identified

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS