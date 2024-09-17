Police Officer Is Shot During Home Invasion Call

Houston police are actively searching for a third suspect after an officer was shot early Tuesday near Spring Branch. Police say two suspects are detained.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. near Alderney and Antoine drives north of the Katy Freeway. Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Harris County officials both confirmed the shooting happened while police were responding to a home invasion call.

The wounded officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Police have not provided any additional information in the ongoing investigation.