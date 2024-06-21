Police Officer Is Under Arrest

An Austin police officer is facing two charges of injury to a child after his arrest in Cedar Park early Friday.

KXAN reports that Cameron Caldwell turned himself into the Williamson County Jail in connection with an incident that happened at his home. Austin police issued a statement saying that they are aware of a criminal investigation “involving Officer Cameron Caldwell,” and that they are cooperating with the Cedar Park Police Department.

APD says it has placed Caldwell on restricted duty and will conduct its own administrative investigation into the case. Caldwell was once suspended for about six weeks in 2016 after he pepper sprayed a man during an arrest at SWSX. No charges were filed in that case.