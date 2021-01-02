Police Officer Pays For Shoplifting Suspects’ Holiday Dinner

This undated photo provided by the Somerset Police Department shows Officer Matt Lima in Somerset, Mass. He is being praised for using his own money to purchase $250 gift cards for two women accused of trying to steal groceries last month. The women said they wanted to provide a Christmas meal for their children. (Somerset Police Department via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Somerset Police Department shows Officer Matt Lima in Somerset, Mass. He is being praised for using his own money to purchase $250 gift cards for two women accused of trying to steal groceries last month. The women said they wanted to provide a Christmas meal for their children. (Somerset Police Department via AP)

(AP) — A Massachusetts police officer is winning praise for providing Christmas dinner for two women accused of trying to steal groceries for their children. Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop. Two women with two young children were accused of bagging groceries at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them. The women said they had fallen upon hard times and wanted to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and decided not to charge them. Instead, he used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.