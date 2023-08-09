Police Officer Shot During Carjacking

A Dallas police officer was shot during a carjacking overnight. Authorities said the officers was performing surveillance in an unmarked vehicle near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard when another vehicle pulled up behind him and blocked him in. Two people inside the other vehicle, including one with weapons, got out and approached the officer, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police said the officer was shot in the leg, and one of the suspects drove away with his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released. The vehicle was found abandoned near the scene of the shooting, but the suspects are still at large.