TEXAS

Police: Officer Shot Suicidal Man Who Opened Fire

By 55 views
0

(AP) — Authorities say East Texas police fatally shot a man after he began firing a gun while officers were responding to a call about him being suicidal.

Beaumont police say officers received a call to a commercial part of the city around 5 a.m. Thursday about an armed man who was suicidal. Police say officers tried to negotiate, but when that failed a SWAT team was called in.

Police say the man then began shooting a gun and an officer returned fire, killing him. Police did not release the man’s name, age or the identity of the officer who shot him.

Texas Hospitals Hit New COVID High For Fifth Straight Day

Previous article

Romney Slams Federal Distribution Of COVID Vaccine

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS