Police Officer’s Death Intensifies Capitol Siege Questions

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

(AP) — A police officer has died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol, intensifying questions about the defeated president’s remaining days in office and the ability of the Capitol police to secure the area.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday. During the melee, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. He is the fifth person to die from the attack on the Capitol. Discussions are underway about Trump’s fitness to remain in office.