Police: Pelosi Suspect Wanted To Break Speaker’s Knees

(AP) — A federal complaint says the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.”

David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack.

The announcement of the federal charges on Monday came as San Francisco’s district attorney was set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.