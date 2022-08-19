Police: Pennsylvania Man Tried To Buy Stolen Human Remains

This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, of Enola, Pennsylvania, is free on $50,000 bond after police say he tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS's facility. (East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. via AP)