NATIONALTRENDING

Police Probe Motive In Attack On Officers Near Times Square

jsalinasBy 1 view
0
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover. (NYPD via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. That’s according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The official says investigators believe 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine, traveled to New York City earlier in the week. An officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.

Biden’s New Year Pitch Focuses On Benefits Of Bipartisanship

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL