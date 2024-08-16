Police Promising Zero Tolerance Response To Social Media School Threats

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Police are continuing to deal with school threats that continue to be made during this first week of school for many Valley students – and authorities are warning there will be a zero tolerance response.

Threats of violence have been reported against the Rio Grande City Grulla school district, the Roma ISD, and the Mission CISD. The threats were made on social media, and at least two students have been tracked down, arrested, and charged. Police say although the school threats have been false, they’re not treating them as pranks.

Authorities say those making them could face felony charges and they point out that will follow them throughout their school years. Officials are also reminding students that if they see or hear anything suspicious, to immediately report it.