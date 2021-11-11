Police Radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ As Concert Continued

Emergency personnel respond to the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (KTRK via AP)

(AP) — Houston police officers began seeing injured concertgoers just minutes into rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival where eight people died. That’s according to police radio traffic obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Officers can be heard over police airwaves on Friday night reporting that people were coming out of the packed crowd with “crushing-type injuries.” Hundreds of other fans were injured and at least two are still in critical condition.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation but have not yet assigned any fault.