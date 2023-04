Story by TIM SULLIVAN

San Benito police have released the name of the woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed last Saturday.

59-year-old Martha Borrego Wadhwani was found unresponsive near the I-69E frontage road near the offramp to Sam Houston Boulevard Saturday morning.

Investigators say it appears Wadhwani was run over after she had gotten out of her car to retrieve items that had fallen off the vehicle. Police have said no charges are warranted against the other driver.