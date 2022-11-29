Police: Remains At Boston Apartment Building Are 4 Infants

A police vehicle is parked outside of an apartment in South Boston, Nov. 18, 2022. Police say human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants. Police said Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 that the remains are of two boys and two girls. Officers originally responded to the building Nov. 17 and found what appeared to be human remains. The next day they found more. (Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe via AP)

(AP) — Police say human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants. Police said Monday that the remains are of two boys and two girls.

Officers originally responded to the building Nov. 17 and found what appeared to be human remains. The next day they found more. The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer. They were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and were determined to be the remains of four infants.

Autopsy results are pending. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.