Police: Remains Found In Rural Iowa Are Missing Girl, 10

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Marcie Lucas, passes out fliers asking for information regarding missing Breasia Terrell, 10, in Davenport, Iowa. Human remains discovered in rural eastern Iowa have been identified as Terrell, who has been missing since last summer, police said Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the remains are those of Breasia Terrell. (Meg McLaughlin/Quad City Times via AP, File)

(AP) — Police say human remains discovered in rural eastern Iowa have been identified as a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since last summer.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says an autopsy revealed the remains are those of Breasia Terrell of Davenport. Sikorski says authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. Breasia was last seen July 10 at a Davenport apartment complex, where she was staying with her half brother and his father, Henry Dinkins.

Fishermen discovered her remains in DeWitt in rural Clinton County earlier this month. Police have not made any arrests but say Dinkins is a person of interest.