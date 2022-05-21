Police Report 2nd Death From Tornado In Northern Michigan

(AP) — Police say a second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan. Lt. Derrick Carroll says the person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park. No other details have been released. The tornado struck Gaylord on Friday afternoon. It’s roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit. More than 40 people were injured. The Nottingham mobile home park was among the first sites hit by the tornado. The Otsego County fire chief says there’s “probably 95% destruction” at the park, with mobile homes “picked up and turned over.” Experts say extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes typically suck energy out of storms.