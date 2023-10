The alleged gunman accused of shooting three people at the State Fair of Texas says he was acting in self defense. Cameron Turner told the cops that he was trying to protect his family, according to an arrest warrant. Dallas police the 22-year old was alone Saturday night.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Turner by himself at a concession stand. He pulled a gun and shot one of the victims. The victims are all expected to recover. Bond is set at more than one million dollars.