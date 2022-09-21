TEXAS

Police Response, Frenzy Outside HS After False Shooting Report

jsalinasBy 17 views
0

A man is hospitalized after an unsubstantiated threat led to chaos at Jefferson High School on the West Side on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded about 1 p.m. to a report of a weapon on the campus. When parents heard about the resulting lockdown, they rushed to the school to pick up their kids. School staff couldn’t release the students or come out and tell parents what was happening until the lockdown was over.

One man broke a window and suffered a severe cut to his hand. He’s not expected to face charges.

Three Suspects Arrested In Murder Of Teenager

Previous article

Report Ranks Houston Among World’s Best Cities

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS