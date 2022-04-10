Police Said Teen Didn’t Need Medical Help Before His Death

This still image from a security camera provided by Sedgwick County shows Cedric Lofton talking with staff on Sept. 24, 2021 at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita, Kan. (Sedgwick County via AP)

(AP) — A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center learned that a police officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to take the teen to a hospital instead of booking him into the detention center.

The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that a Sedgwick County official who oversees admissions into the detention center told the task force that the officer initially reported there were signs that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton needed medical attention last September but he changed his answers after being told the teen would need a medical review if he said yes on the form.