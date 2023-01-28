Police Say 3 Dead, 4 Hurt In Latest California Shooting

(AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood. Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle. Their identities were not released.

Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition. Freciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence. This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.