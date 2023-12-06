Police Say 3 Dead, Fourth Wounded And Shooter Also Dead In University Of Nevada, Las Vegas Attack

(AP) — Three people were fatally shot Wednesday and a fourth person critically wounded in an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, police said. The suspected shooter also was found dead.

The attack just before noon sent police swarming onto the campus, which is just a couple of miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip while students barricaded themselves in classrooms. Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.

Police haven’t released the identity of the shooter or the motive for the attack. The shootings took place in a city still scarred by an October 2017 attack by a gunman at the Mandalay Bay casino that killed 60 people and wounded hundreds more.

Associated Press reporters Terry Tang in Phoenix and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report.