Police Say 4 Men Beat McAllen Man To Death Over Drug Theft

The man found dead in his central McAllen apartment last week had been beaten to death over the theft of illegal drugs.

McAllen police detectives say 54-year-old Ricky Dowal Etheridge had been restrained and brutally beaten by four different men two days before his body was found September 1st.

The circumstances of and the motive for the crime are laid out in probable cause affidavits obtained by the McAllen Monitor. The documents state the investigation began when police were called to the apartment by the victim’s girlfriend.

Three McAllen men have been charged with Etheridge’s murder. A fourth remains on the run. All have been arrested several times before on drug-related charges.