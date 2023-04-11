Police Say AR-15 Rifle Purchased Legally In Louisville Shooting

The Louisville metro Police Command Center along with units of the Louisville Fire Department are staged a block from the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The Louisville metro Police Command Center along with units of the Louisville Fire Department are staged a block from the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The suspect in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, legally bought the AR-15 rifle just days before the attack. City officials gave that update at a morning news conference.

They said the 25-year-old gunman was a current employee at the Old National Bank where the shooting happened. It was also revealed he told at least one other person he was “suicidal and contemplating harm” before the deadly attack.

Five people are dead and over a half dozen are injured including two police officers.