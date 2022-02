Edinburg police are working to learn what prompted what they say was a murder-suicide at a westside apartment complex Tuesday. 32-year-old Adam Radison and 29-year-old Carly Hooper were killed by gunshots inside a unit of the Ash Tree apartments.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots at around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Police have not said which person fired the fatal shots but say their investigation is continuing.