Police Say Excessive Speed Played Role In Deadly Port Isabel Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The two Weslaco residents killed in a high-speed crash in Port Isabel last weekend were in a vehicle that was going about 100 miles an hour. That’s according to Port Isabel police who have also released the names of the victims – 20-year-old Fernando Garcia and 19-year-old Hazel Castaneda, both of Weslaco.

They were in a vehicle that was speeding east on State Highway 100 a little after midnight Saturday. As it entered the Port Isabel city limits, the vehicle veered off the road and smashed into a transformer. Garcia and Castaneda were killed instantly.

