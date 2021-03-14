Police Say Man Fatally Shot Inside San Antonio Restaurant

(AP) — Police in San Antonio says a man was fatally shot during an argument inside a restaurant. Police say in a news release that the 44-year-old victim was dining with two women about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when they began arguing with a male and two females at a nearby table.

Police say one person at the second table then pulled out a gun and fired several times, striking the 44-year-old man, who died after being taken to a hospital. The man’s name has not been released and no arrests have been announced.