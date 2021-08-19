NATIONALTRENDING

Police Say Man In Pickup Near Capitol Claims He Has A Bomb

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Washington. A man sitting in the pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that's led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it's an operable explosive device. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a man sitting in a black pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has told police that he has a bomb, and that’s led to a massive law enforcement response to determine whether it’s an operable device. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger says police have evacuated multiple buildings around the Capitol after officers observed the man holding what appeared to be a detonator. The man’s name was not immediately disclosed. Police negotiators are said to be communicating with him as he writes notes and shows them to authorities from inside the truck.

