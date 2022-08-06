Police Say Oklahoma City Man Killed His 3 Children, Himself

(AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself.

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood about 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson says the children were each younger than 7.

Henderson says police were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. that the man had taken the children and made “concerning statements,” but declined to reveal what officers were told because of the ongoing investigation.