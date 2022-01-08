Police Search For Harmony Montgomery At Her Last Home

Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel holds two reward posters, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Manchester, N.H., that show missing girl Harmony Montgomery. The father of the young girl, Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, has been arrested on second-degree assault, custody and child endangerment charges regarding his daughter, but the search for her continues, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 5. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP)

(AP) — Authorities have arrived at the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl. Authorities said Saturday that law enforcement agencies were working at a home in Manchester. Details have not been released. Harmony’s father and stepmother were previously arrested on charges related to her well-being. They have pleaded not guilty. Harmony vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year. Police first became aware of the case when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November. She had been trying to locate her for months.