Police Seek Why 72-Year-Old Gunman Shot Up LA Dance Hall

(AP) — The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community.

Authorities say Huu Can Tran killed 10 people at a Monterey Park dance hall and attempted a shooting later at another club before taking his own life. Police in his town of Hemet say he alleged earlier this month that he was the victim of fraud, theft and poisoning by relatives between 10 and 20 years ago, but didn’t provide supporting documents he promised.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 11 after health officials announced that one of the 10 people who were wounded had died.