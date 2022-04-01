Police: Student Kills Peer At South Carolina Middle School

Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., Thursday March 31, 2022. A student was shot and taken to the hospital Thursday at the South Carolina middle school, authorities said. The shooter, a minor, was taken into custody near Tanglewood Middle School not long after the shooting, Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said in a statement. An initial statement issued by police indicated he was a student at the school. (Mike Ellis/The Greenville News via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old student has been shot and killed by another 12-year-old student at a South Carolina middle school. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter was found about an hour after the Thursday afternoon incident hiding under a deck not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville. The boy has been charged with murder and taken to a juvenile jail in Columbia. Investigators say the boys knew each other but they aren’t sure what led to the shooting. The family of the boy killed released a statement through a community justice group identifying him as Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, saying they loved him and asking for privacy.