Police: Student Kills Peer At South Carolina Middle School

(AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old student has been shot and killed by another 12-year-old student at a South Carolina middle school. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter was found about an hour after the Thursday afternoon incident hiding under a deck not far from Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville. The boy has been charged with murder and taken to a juvenile jail in Columbia. Investigators say the boys knew each other but they aren’t sure what led to the shooting. The family of the boy killed released a statement through a community justice group identifying him as Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, saying they loved him and asking for privacy.