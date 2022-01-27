Police: Suspect In Custody After Wounding 3 Houston Officers

Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Officers officers were shot near the intersection of McGowen and Hutchins Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, hijacking a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before officers took him into custody.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. when a car police were pursuing crashed at a residential intersection on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. Police said the suspect carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes and fled to a home several miles away.

Police say the man surrendered about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The three wounded officers are in stable condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.