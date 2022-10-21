Police: Suspect In Serial Killer Slayings Used Ghost Gun

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference at the Stockton Police Department headquarters in Stockton, Calif., on the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee (Clifford Oto/The Record via AP)

(AP) — Police say a suspect in the killing of three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer in Northern California may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun.

Wesley Brownlee was arrested on Oct. 15 and has been charged with three counts of murder and related gun crimes. Officials have said he may have been “out hunting” for another victim when he was arrested.

Stockton police department spokesperson Joseph Silva told the San Francisco Chronicle Thursday that the 43-year-old drug offender was barred from owning a gun and that he allegedly “used a ghost gun” to carry out the slayings.