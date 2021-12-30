Police: Teen Charged In Triple Killing Is Loose, Dangerous

This undated photo released by the Garland Police Department, shows Richard Acosta Jr., 33, a resident of Garland, Texas, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of being the getaway driver in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 26, 2021, at a gas station convenience store in the suburb northeast of Dallas. Dallas-area police have released a 14-year-old boy whom they had suspected in a weekend shooting that left three teenagers dead and a fourth badly wounded, saying the gunman is still on the loose. (Garland Police Department via AP)